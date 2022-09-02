More single mums by choice in Flanders: "Especially in the 40+ category and late twenties"
The number of applications to become a single mother by choice has reached a historic high in Flanders. That's according to data assembled by De Morgen and Het Laatste Nieuws in hospitals in Ghent, Brussels, Antwerp and Leuven. Some centre are talking about "twice as many applications" compared to five years ago.
Single mothers by choice are known in Flanders as BAM's - Bewust Alleenstaande Moeders. Generally speaking, the number of applications has seen a 30 percent rise compared to the period just before corona, while it almost doubled in some centres compared to five years ago.
The Ghent university hospital UZ Gent received 172 applications last year. This year has already seen more applications than at the same time last year, which means the trend is being continued.
Fertility centres in Antwerp and Leuven are seeing the same trend. The Brussels University Hospital had 782 applications last year, but adds that only a third to half of the women that applied, actually go for it.
It's better accepted in society
Isabelle Stuyver, a psychologist working at the UZ Gent fertility centre, says that the phenomenon is more accepted in society nowadays. "It is just an option for single women who want to have a baby. They go to a fertility centre because they receive proper medical and psychological counselling there. They also know that it is a safe way of operating, as donors are being screened."
There is an increase in the category of 40+. "But younger women, especially in their late twenties, are also making up an increasing share. At a certain moment, they decide that they don't want to wait for a new partner any longer." Sperm donors remain strictly anonymous in Belgium. Future single mums by choice are being told that this is something they have to think about very carefully before they take the step.