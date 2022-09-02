More single mums by choice in Flanders: "Especially in the 40+ category and late twenties"

Single mothers by choice are known in Flanders as BAM's - Bewust Alleenstaande Moeders. Generally speaking, the number of applications has seen a 30 percent rise compared to the period just before corona, while it almost doubled in some centres compared to five years ago.

The Ghent university hospital UZ Gent received 172 applications last year. This year has already seen more applications than at the same time last year, which means the trend is being continued.

Fertility centres in Antwerp and Leuven are seeing the same trend. The Brussels University Hospital had 782 applications last year, but adds that only a third to half of the women that applied, actually go for it.