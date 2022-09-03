Belgian car numberplates appear to glorify Adolf Hitler

One number plate with the letters and numbers HH-88 was issued. In far-right circles HH is used to signify ‘Heil Hitler’. The letter H is the eighth letter of the Latin alphabet. Another driver obtained the plate 1-RAS-88 “ras” being the Dutch word for race.

Unia director Els Keytsman speaks of a form of anti-Semitism. Unia contacted the DIV registration centre that issues plates.

A personalised numberplate is issued on payment of 1,000 euros. A computer system is used to check whether plates are appropriate. An official then carries out a double check.

“Whether it was intentional or not, racist and xenophobic messages can’t be allowed. I am deeply shocked that plates like these are in circulation” Mr Gilkinet said.

The minister has ordered a tightening up of procedures: the black list will be expanded and input from the secret service will also be requested.

Number plates already issued cannot be withdrawn but the owners of the controversial plates will be contacted and an amicable settlement offered.