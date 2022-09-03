Energy minister opposes cutting off energy customers who can’t pay

What happens after people fail to pay their energy bill is laid down by law. After a number of warnings to pay go unheeded the energy company will cancel the customer’s contract. The customer is then transferred to network operator Fluvius that provides energy on a prepayment basis. That is more expensive for the client. As a final step and only in exceptional circumstances can customers be entirely cut off.





Energy minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist): „I feel that today it’s unacceptable that people get cut off, especially given the crisis we are in. I don’t agree with people being cut off in the exceptional circumstances that we are now witnessing”.