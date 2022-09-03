Energy minister opposes cutting off energy customers who can’t pay
The Flemish government wants to ensure that people who can no longer pay their energy bill are no longer get cut off.
What happens after people fail to pay their energy bill is laid down by law. After a number of warnings to pay go unheeded the energy company will cancel the customer’s contract. The customer is then transferred to network operator Fluvius that provides energy on a prepayment basis. That is more expensive for the client. As a final step and only in exceptional circumstances can customers be entirely cut off.
Energy minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist): „I feel that today it’s unacceptable that people get cut off, especially given the crisis we are in. I don’t agree with people being cut off in the exceptional circumstances that we are now witnessing”.