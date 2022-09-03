Has Belgium become too expensive?

“I don’t like coming home any more” explains Filip. He’s still has a son at school, so the couple will be to-ing and fro-ing for a while yet, but within two years at the most they hope to set up a permanent home in Spain.

Veerle and Filip haven’t made a quick decision. Months of thought and discussion went into it. “We’ve now taken the decision and for one reason alone: the financial benefit”.

Time and time again Veerle and Filip have noticed how much cheaper life is in Spain. “In Belgium you have nothing in the supermarket cart for 100 euros. In Finestrat in Spain you can buy double for the same cash” explains Filip. “There’s less stress too” the couple adds, while energy bills will be markedly lower than in Belgium thanks to the warmer climate and the mild winters.

Could Veerle and Filip be one of many Flemish couples who decide to head for warmer and cheaper climes? Veerle says she will miss the children, but Filip insists you can work anywhere.