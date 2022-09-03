More cash for asylum seeker care
Belgium’s local authorities are to get extra funding to pay for the care of asylum seekers. A one-off payment of 2,000 to 3,500 euros per person is in the pipeline.
Asylum and migration secretary Nicole De Moor says this will help to create more reception places. Asylum seekers qualify for board and lodging from the minute they have filed their application. Recently, due to a lack of places many asylum seekers ended up sleeping rough. Flemish Cities and Municipalities said they couldn’t cope with the rise in numbers without extra funding.