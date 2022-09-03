Netflix crook collared outside Brussels

Two police officers were injured when shots were fired when they were carrying out road checks in the vicinity of Limoges, where the Briton lives, and asked him to accompany them to the police station.

Earlier this year Robert Hendy-Freegard featured in a Netflix documentary that showed how for years he impersonated an MI5 officer, who conned his victims out of a million pounds.

Hendy-Freegard convinced his female victims that their lives were in danger as they were IRA targets. At one point he had five women living in safehouses, who were completely in his control.

The Briton was arrested by the FBI and British police and received a life sentence in 2005. He appealed and convinced the judge the women were free to go at all times. He was freed in 2009.

Hendy-Freegard was detained in Belgium in the vicinity of Groot-Bijgaarden on the E40 motorway eight days after the shooting in France.

East Flemish roads police recognised the vehicle after an alert had been issued by French police. Hendy-Freegard was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant and faces surrender to France.