New fall corona booster vaccine from 12 September

People with the highest risk of becoming seriously ill will be at the front of the queue. The health authorities recommend that people at high risk get the booster.

The group includes all over 65s. The new booster is also recommended for all over 80s who received a second booster at the beginning of the summer. A three-month interval is required between this fourth vaccination and the new fall booster.

People with reduced immunity and care workers should also get the new booster.

In a next stage all people living in Flanders aged between 18 and 65 will also be invited starting with the oldest and moving down age categories. People in this group are free to take the fall booster or not as they prefer though the booster remains recommended for people with vulnerable housemates, pregnant women, people aged over 50 who are obese or smoke or drink a lot as well as people with chronic health issues like cardiovascular problems, lung disease or diabetes.

The first vaccines will be administered at vaccine centres on 12 September. All risk groups should be vaccinated by the end of September with the others vaccinated by 1 November.

People will receive an invite in the same way they received previous invites via the government’s MyeBox mailbox, your citizen’s profile Mijn Burgerprofiel or by email. The invite will identify your vaccination centre and state for who the vaccine is recommended.

“Most invites will mention a date and hour for your vaccination also for people for whom the vaccine isn’t especially recommended” says Joris Moonen of the Flemish Care Agency. “You can also change this date if you wish. Some vaccination centres also offer walk-in vaccinations”.

The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are being administered. Most people will get Pfizer. The fall vaccine has been modified to take account of the omicron corona variant. The modified vaccines include the genetic code of the original variant as well as the first omicron variant. Vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme says lab research has shown that the new vaccines also work against the new BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants: “The aim is to broaden immunity to cope with any possible future variants this fall or next year”.

In Brussels and Wallonia only people aged 50 or more will be invited for the fall booster. Over 65s, people with reduced immunity and care workers will get their invite first.