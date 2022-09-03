Records galore at Van Damme Memorial

Julien Watrin set a new Belgian record in the 400m hurdles finishing fourth in 48”66. It’s the third time this season that he improved the Belgian record. Alison dos Santos of Brazil won the event.

In the women’s 400m Cynthia Bolingo finished third in 50”19 improving her Belgian record by ten hundredths of a second.

At the athletics annual event commemorating the Belgian runner Ivo Van Damme.

In the women’s javelin America’s Kara Winger won with a 68.11m throw setting a new American, event and world year best.

There was also a world year best for Jacob Krop in the 5,000m. The Kenyan won in 12’45”71.

In the high-jump Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh nearly set a new world record, but her jump of 2.05M was sufficient for a new world year best.