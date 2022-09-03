Should we refuse to pay our energy bills?

Peter Terryn is one of the people behind the present initiative: “We’re not calling on people who can pay their energy bill not to do so. Even if it’s difficult, we believe it’s more sensible to pay. We’re talking about the people who can’t pay, who won’t pay”.

A model letter that people who can’t pay can send to their energy company will appear on the website soon.

Steps that may follow any failure to pay are laid down in law. After several warnings your commercial supplier can refuse you as a customer and you are automatically switched to network operator Fluvius that will charge a higher rate. Fluvius provides prepaid energy. If you don’t pay, you will receive minimal energy. A final step is being cut off, which the law doesn’t allow between December and the end of March.

The protest movement’s website calls on people to help friends and neighbours to physically prevent people being cut off. But this isn’t really possible as Fluvius installs a digital meter and when you are cut off this happens remotely.

Even when you are cut off energy companies will still seek the payment of unpaid bills even with a surcharge.

Marc Van Den Bosch of the Belgian Federation of Electricity and Gas Companies urges consumers who can’t pay their bills to contact their supplier, who will be able to propose a repayment plan. If the worst comes to the worst local social services may be able to help.

The Flemish Network Against Poverty warns some energy companies are not being particularly flexible and are offering unsustainable repayment plans. It calls on stricter guidelines to be imposed on suppliers.