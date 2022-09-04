“I watch the TV by candlelight. It's all I've got”

In Ghent the number of households on whose behalf local social services are paying unpaid energy bills rose 108% during the past six months. The number of citizens seeking assistance has increased six-fold.

Belinda De Backer, who lost her job through ill health, is one of the applicants: “As a single I can no longer pay my energy bills”.

Belinda used to be able to pay her bills from her allowance but today she can no longer manage.

“As a single I need to pay 270 euros a month. I can’t sort it”.

In order to cut costs Belinda no longer puts the light on in the evenings meaning she can no longer knit, embroider or crochet, her favourite hobbies. “I watch the TV by candlelight. That's all I'v got” she told VRT.

Local social services have installed a budget meter. “If you have debts, they require a repayment plan but will provide financial support for the budget meter” explains Belinda.

Ghent social services say singles with or without children are struggling most, but the largest group seeking assistance are people who don’t qualify for social tariff energy prices because their income is just above the qualification threshold. Even households with two working adults are looking for help. In some cases energy bills are higher than the rent.