“If we get a better deal elsewhere, we’re off”

The Ryanair CEO sees no growth in Ryanair operations in Belgium over the next twelve months. Ryanair had planned to have two aircraft based at Brussels Airport during the winter season as well as around 15 at Charleroi, but that could turn out differently at the end of the day.

“Zaventem is definitely one of the airports where we are seriously questioning our presence” Mr O’Leary told Francophone media. “I can’t rule out closing down operations next winter”.

He points to the aviation tax and adds: “Our planes head for places where there is growth and our low-cost model is facilitated. If we get a better deal at an airport elsewhere, we are off”.

But Jeremie Vaneeckhout, the coleader of the Flemish greens, questions the social sustainability of the Ryanair business model. “We’re not opposed to Ryanair on principle but it’s very had to defend their business model on social and ecological grounds at this point”.

“We are asking Ryanair to adapt to the demands we set, social norms for manageable work, acceptable remuneration, environmental-friendliness”.

In recent days 48 Ryanair pilots promised to take the company to the labour court amid demands of returning wages to pre-pandemic levels. At the start of the pandemic pilots agreed to a 20% wage cut on the understanding wages would rise again afterwards, but that hasn’t happened.