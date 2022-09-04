Beach water polo championships have Antwerp enthralled

This is only the second time that Belgian championships for beach water polo are being staged. The sport is simpler than traditional water polo and more accessible organisers say.

Fabrice Weise: “Contenders take part in mixed teams of four against four. The rules have been made as simple as possible. After two ten-minute sets the team that made most goals wins”.

In the final the Antwerp Legends beat the Yellow Caps to become the Belgian champions.



Bringing the championships to downtown Antwerp is an attempt to familiarise the public at large with this exciting sport. “We’re playing the card of urban sports. This is a more up-to-date version of the original water polo” said Weise.



Alderman for Sports Peter Wouters (nationalist) is enthusiastic: “We’re pleased to let an innovative, easily accessible version of this team sport loose in our city. Don’t forget the city’s KAZSC Antwerp Water Polo Club is a leading club with name and fame!”

The location of the championships, the Bonaparte Dock, is an attempt to reinforce ties with the City and the River. The River Schelde possesses so much potential for water sports. Sporting A(ntwerp) is also developing new policies looking at how the city can offer more recreational and water sports events.

Plans for the building of a floating construction with swimming and water recreational activities on the Bonaparte Dock are being considered.