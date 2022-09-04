Dutch teens arrested in Antwerp amid attack fears

The three teens were noticed in an area where three attacks, probably linked to drug-trafficking, were committed last summer. At that time fireworks had been thrown, a fire had been lit and the word “snitch” was daubed on the front of a house. Local residents called the police, who detained the threesome. One teenager was sitting in a car with Dutch numberplates. The other two were standing in the street. One was armed with a gas pistol.

An examining magistrate questioned the two 18-year-olds and arrested them on suspicion of violations of weapons legislation and membership of a criminal gang. A third individual, aged 15, was placed in a youth detention centre.

Last week five Dutchmen were stopped in the same area. A firearm was recovered from their vehicle. Two days earlier four Dutch nationals were arrested in Borgerhout. A gun and ammunition as well as equipment to produce an incendiary bomb were found in their car.