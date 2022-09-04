Crime

Dutch teens arrested in Antwerp amid attack fears

An examining magistrate has ordered the arrest of two Dutch teenagers suspected of preparing an attack in the Antwerp district of Berchem. A third teenager, a minor, is being detained at a youth detention centre.

Colin Clapson

The three teens were noticed in an area where three attacks, probably linked to drug-trafficking, were committed last summer.  At that time fireworks had been thrown, a fire had been lit and the word “snitch” was daubed on the front of a house.  Local residents called the police, who detained the threesome. One teenager was sitting in a car with Dutch numberplates.  The other two were standing in the street. One was armed with a gas pistol.

An examining magistrate questioned the two 18-year-olds and arrested them on suspicion of violations of weapons legislation and membership of a criminal gang.  A third individual, aged 15, was placed in a youth detention centre.

Last week five Dutchmen were stopped in the same area.  A firearm was recovered from their vehicle.  Two days earlier four Dutch nationals were arrested in Borgerhout.  A gun and ammunition as well as equipment to produce an incendiary bomb were found in their car.

