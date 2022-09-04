Emergency services attacked in Schaarbeek

Shortly before 11AM a man in his thirties called the emergency services requesting urgent medical assistance.

“When our team arrived, the man refused to co-operate” says fire service spokesman Walter Derieuw. “As soon as they touched him to check if he was OK, he started shouting”.

The ambulance staff then decided to request the support of a medical intervention team.

“When they tried to administer a sedative, the man resisted and threw all the team’s equipment onto the ground” says Derieuw.

The man then proceeded to issue death threats and scratched the chest of one ambulanceman drawing blood, tearing his T-shirt and jabbing a finger in his eye. The aid worker needed hospital treatment and will now be off work for eight days.

“The man seeking assistrance had little French or Dutch and it was difficult to communicate with him. That may have triggered his frustration, but that’s no excuse” says Derieuw.

The fire service has filed a complaint with the judicial authorities.