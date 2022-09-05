Antwerp's fairytale continues after a 7th successive win

Antwerp beat newcomers Westerlo 3-0. The newly-arrived coach Mark van Bommel seems to have found the right balance in his team. Strong in defence and very efficient in front. The strikers are taking the chances, contrary to the teams they are playing. Antwerp have a goal difference of +12 so far (17 scored, 5 against), the best of the whole league.

The rich president bought, among others, defender Toby Alderweireld (ex-Tottenham) after having seduced another former Belgian international, Raja Nainggolan last season.

Second-placed KRC Genk were held to a goalless draw in the Limburg derby against Sint-Truiden. Defending champions Club Brugge, who also have 16 points from 7 games (5 behind Antwerp) beat city rivals Cercle 4-0 in the Bruges derby.

KAA Gent missed their chance to climb to fourth places yesterday after a defeat at Charleroi. Gent were 0-1 up, but a red card for defender Joseph Okumu turned the game around, 2-1. Anderlecht also missed their start, they failed to beat revelations OH Leuven at home (2-2 after a late Brussels equaliser).