Car seized in Mechelen: owner still had to pay 40,000 in fines and taxes

The road checks took place at different locations last weekend, in cooperation with the Customs Department. They were aimed at getting more fines paid.

Five persons had their car seized on the spot. One man owned the Belgian state 39,973 euros. "This is an exceptional amount", says local police spokesman Dirk Van de Sande. "We hope the man has learned his lesson now and that he will pay his fines and taxes." If that doesn't happen, the car will be confiscated.

Two other cars were seized because the vehicles had not been insured. One of the drivers even had a life-long driving ban.