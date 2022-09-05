"Drop the VAT on public transport tickets", says Transport minister

Mr Gilkinet wants more people on public transport. "Attractive prices should help," he argues. Gilkinet calls the proposed measure essential and is talking of a "symbolic signal" in times of an energy crisis.

"100 million may be a lot, but look at the cost of traffic jams in Belgium: more than 4 billion euros each year. We have taken various measures already and we will do more to have our rail system become the backbone of our mobility system. It is good for the environment, for people's personal budget and for the economy", explains Gilkinet.

Dropping the VAT on tickets is just a first step, underlines Gilkinet. "We also need more trains and punctuality should improve. We have to keep investing in our rail system." It is not clear what his federal colleagues think about the proposals.