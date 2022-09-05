More accidents involving young moped riders: "They don't see the dangers"

Avast majority of youngsters are still using the bicycle, but an increasing number of teenagers between 16 and 19 are buying a moped. In the first six months of the year, there were 606 traffic accidents involving moped riders aged between 16 and 19, compared to "only" 433 bicycle accidents.

"Most accidents involve boys. They often don't see the danger, especially when reaching higher speeds", says Stef Willems of VIAS Institute. 90 percent of the accidents does not involve other motorists or other people.

More mopeds are being tampered with, to have them do speeds of more than 45 kilometres per hour. "If we find a vehicle like this, we are actually talking about a motorbike. This requires a different driver's licence. We will seize the moped, while the owner will have to appear in court", explains Gaetano Butera of local police zone in Kampenhout, Steenokkerzeel and Zemst.

Pundits say that mopeds have become more popular due to corona, when packed buses and trams were not a nice alternative. At the same time, second-hand cars are not an obvious alternative any longer due to high energy prices, expensive insurance policies and long waiting times.

"You can buy a second-hand moped starting from 1,000 euros nowadays, compared to 1,750 for a new one. This is cheaper than an e-bike, which you don't find below 2,000 euros. Since 2019, we have seen a 75 percent increase in second-hand mopeds", says the VRT's transport expert Hajo Beeckman.