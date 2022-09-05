Yellow warning for possibly heavy showers; early autumn is looming from Thursday

The yellow alert applies to the whole country. The blustery showers will come from France and move north-east in the late afternoon and the coming night. While today, tomorrow and Wednesday will see showers and sunny spells combined, temperatures will still climb to around 25 Celsius.

However, the tables will turn as from Thursday. The temperature will drop to around 20 Celsius, with strong winds and wet conditions making it feel like early autumn. The situation is only expected to improve as from next Sunday, but the cooler temperatures - which are actually normal for this time of year - will stay.

The rain is more than welcome. The rainfall shortage (which is the actual rainfall minus the amount of evaporated water) has climbed to 350 millimetres, making the present situation worse than in the dry summer of 1976.