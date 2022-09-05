Yellow warning for possibly heavy showers; early autumn is looming from Thursday
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for (possibly) heavy showers this afternoon and tonight. The showers will move in from the south-west and could be accompanied by heavy gusts of wind. As from Thursday, wet and windy weather is expected - a first touch of autumn. The wet weather is good news for nature and for water levels in our rivers (and thus for our industries and drink water supplies).
The yellow alert applies to the whole country. The blustery showers will come from France and move north-east in the late afternoon and the coming night. While today, tomorrow and Wednesday will see showers and sunny spells combined, temperatures will still climb to around 25 Celsius.
However, the tables will turn as from Thursday. The temperature will drop to around 20 Celsius, with strong winds and wet conditions making it feel like early autumn. The situation is only expected to improve as from next Sunday, but the cooler temperatures - which are actually normal for this time of year - will stay.
The rain is more than welcome. The rainfall shortage (which is the actual rainfall minus the amount of evaporated water) has climbed to 350 millimetres, making the present situation worse than in the dry summer of 1976.