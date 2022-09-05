Belgian youngsters live with their parents until they are 26, compared to 19 years in Sweden

In 2012, young adults in Belgium left their parents' home to start an independent life at the age of 25 years on average. In 2020 this was 25.5, but in 2021 this had climbed to 26.2 years. Men usually wait a little longer than women.

The main reason for this is the corona crisis says Dimitri Mortelmans. "Youngsters mostly have financial reasons to postpone seeking their own place. Uncertainty plays a major role. When they leave, they don't want to fail and come back begging. The corona crisis increased uncertainty. As a result, youngsters postponed their plans."

But there is more, says Mortelmans. "Fewer couples were formed because of corona. It was harder to get a date or to meet, there were less opportunities or festivities. Fewer couples means more people staying at home."