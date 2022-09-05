Belgian youngsters live with their parents until they are 26, compared to 19 years in Sweden
Young adults in Belgium on average only leave their parents' home when they are 26, Het Nieuwsblad reports. This is a lot later than in Sweden, but earlier than in Portugal. Family sociologist Dimitri Mortelmans (UAntwerpen) calls the Belgian figure "exceptionally high" compared to Belgian standards, and points to several reasons.
In 2012, young adults in Belgium left their parents' home to start an independent life at the age of 25 years on average. In 2020 this was 25.5, but in 2021 this had climbed to 26.2 years. Men usually wait a little longer than women.
The main reason for this is the corona crisis says Dimitri Mortelmans. "Youngsters mostly have financial reasons to postpone seeking their own place. Uncertainty plays a major role. When they leave, they don't want to fail and come back begging. The corona crisis increased uncertainty. As a result, youngsters postponed their plans."
But there is more, says Mortelmans. "Fewer couples were formed because of corona. It was harder to get a date or to meet, there were less opportunities or festivities. Fewer couples means more people staying at home."
At 19 years in Sweden
The European average for youngsters to leave their parents' home is 26.5 years. Sweden has the lowest figure of 19 years while Portugal is at the other end of the table with 33 years. "Some northern countries even offer a grant to youngsters moving out. In southern countries family ties are very important. We see a clear difference between north and south."
Mortelmans thinks that the Belgian average will not drop next year, due to the high inflation, high rents and expensive energy.