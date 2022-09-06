“Two more 2% wage top-ups this year”

Price inflation, the rate at which prices increase, is set to trigger two more 2% top-ups this year, though all the extra cash may not materialise till 2023. This is good news for public sector workers, pensioners and claimants, who automatically receive the rise. Most private sector workers will benefit too but the modalities of their increase are determined by their sector of employment.

The top-ups are expected to be triggered in October and December. If inflation trashes a new threshold in October pensions and allowances rise in November with public sector wages up in December. If the threshold is again crossed in December pensions and allowances rise in January and public sector wages in February.

If the forecast comes true five 2% top-ups will have been triggered this year. A further two top-ups are expected to be triggered next year in February and July.

The top-ups are linked to rocketing inflation that in July stood at 9.94% - the highest rate since the Seventies. Inflation is set to top 10% in September, October and December. Inflation of 9.4% is forecast for 2022 falling to 6.5% next year.