Beer-canned chicken victorious at barbie world championships

The cooks from Turnhout cooked an entire chicken using a beer can. “It’s so easy and so tasty” world champion Jan Mertens told VRT.

The Turnhouters say they prepared a beer canned chicken. That’s a chicken cooked using a beer can. “First drink the contents of the can and fill it with stock. The can is then inserted into the bird that marinates from the inside. This is the easiest way to prepare a chicken” explains Jan. “Everybody can do it as long as you can close off the barbie”.

Competing in Torhout (West Flanders) the Turnhout cooks saw off competition from 77 teams representing 21 different nations.

“Belgium was well represented. Barbecue standards were high and for us it’s just a hobby. We don’t do any catering or run a restaurant. Some of us are builders. Others work in the wine trade. I’m a Westmalle Tripel ambassador and glass fibre technician” explains Jan.

“Unfortunately Westmalle Tripel is only available in large casks. We would need an ostrich if we were to use a Westmalle” Jan sighs.