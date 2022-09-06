Bountiful hops harvest in Affligem area
Think of hops and you immediately think of Poperinge in West Flanders, but hops are cultivated in many parts of Flanders.
The hops harvest is under way in the area around the towns of Aalst (East Flanders), Affligem and Asse (Flemish Brabant).
This area was once the hops store of Europe. It was a tradition started by friars at Affligem Abbey as early as the 12th century. Today a new generation is at work at despite the recent drought the hops harvest is bountiful.