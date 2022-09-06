Cost of living: unions up pressure by threatening general strike

ACV leader Marc Leemans took to social media to warn of the danger of a general strike if no solutions are found quickly to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Posting on Twitter Mr Leemans said the management of his union wanted to see solutions to the cost-of-living crisis “that is making life unsustainable for many people” post-haste. The ACV leader is counting on solutions surfacing during talks between employers and the governments. If action is not forthcoming a general strike on 9 November looms.

The union says the threat of strike action is borne by Belgium’s entire union constellation: the socialist ABVV and liberal ACLVB too will call the strike.

Talks between Belgian employers and governments started on Monday. Government representatives will see union leaders on Wednesday.