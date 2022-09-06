COVID-19 update: over 613,000 have had their second booster!

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 58 – a fall of 9% on the week. 787 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 10% on the week.

63 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 18% on the week.

In the week to 5 September on average 1,481 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 4% on the week.

7,800 tests were carried out – up 2% on the week. 20.4% of tests came back positive.

On average 5 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day.

32,561 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

Belgium’s reproduction number is slightly up and stands at 0.96. A hundred people pass the virus on to 96 others and the pandemic is shrinking.

9,183,000 people have had two jabs and are fully vaccinated. 7,187,011 people received the first booster. 613,599 people have had the second or fall booster.