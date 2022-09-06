Ghent Prof apologises for words on Alex Jones show

Ghent University Rector Rik Van de Walle told VRT that the general rule was that UGent academics could say and think what they like, but added “I have to state explicitly that the words Desmet spoke on the talk show hosted by a convicted conspiracy thinker were made in his own name and do not commit UGent or any of our academics. I wish to personally and explicitly distance myself from these utterances”.

A court recently ordered Jones to pay nearly 50 million dollars in compensation to families affected by the Sandy Hook school shooting after he denied it had ever taken place.

Writing on Facebook Prof Mattias Desmet strikes a mea culpa. He says he needs to correct an erroneous impression triggered by the interview. When quizzed by Jones he affirmed he had seen an open-heart operation conducted under hypnosis and without anaesthetic. He now says that was not the case and on reflection wonders why he answered as he did.