Piano fever hits Ghent

In all there’s a choice of pianos at nine locations. Anybody with or without training can take a seat and start to play. The pianos will be available all month as the project starts its tenth season.

Wim Baeyens from Aalst has been here from the very beginning. Since a couple of years he has been taking the entire month off. “In this way I can play nearly every day. I understand some people can’t get their heads around it but music is my life. I try to play for an audience as often as I can. I love to see their reactions”.

“A couple of years ago I was playing and hadn’t realised over a thousand people had been watching and listening for over half an hour”.

“I always use the grand piano by city hall. Often, I play with other musicians and singers. I’m usually there on Friday evenings between 7PM and 10PM. Saturdays and Sundays are popular too!”