Will higher energy bills bring us back to the office?

Work from home and you pay the gas and the electricity. File into the office and your employer will meet the bill. The daily De Tijd calculated that a day of homeworking could set you back an additional 18.40 euros: 14.30 euros heating and 4.10 euros electricity.

The choice in favour of homeworking is made for many different reasons. “How important will rising energy prices be in this decision” wonders Katrien. “During the pandemic we realised that many people set store by the ecological aspect of their decision. These people may be willing to pay the higher price and work from home”.

In any case it will be an individual decision, says Katrien and a lot will depend on the weight people give to certain benefits and disadvantages when they take their decision. “More leisure time, not having to trek to the office, for some people these things will be more important than the rising energy bill”.

People who commute and have to pay their transport costs themselves will have to include these in the calculation.

“Some employers will be keen to see more workers at the workplace. Others have cut down on office space and that will complicate a mass return” says Katrien. “Employers too are facing higher energy bills. Many will be wary of heating more office space this winter”.

People working from home qualify for a grant from their employer. Since June it stands at 140.15 euros tops each month. It’s up to each individual employer to decide whether they grant this bonus and how much they pay.