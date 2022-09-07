Energy crisis: mortgage holiday for struggling Belgians
Belgian banks are introducing a mortgage holiday for people struggling to pay energy bills. Borrowers will only have to repay the interest on the monies they have borrowed and enjoy a holiday on the repayment of the borrowed funds themselves. It’s unclear how long the holiday will last.
The banks hope the measure will help people struggling this winter. They intend to evaluate the situation regularly to see when full mortgage payments can resume for all.
The holiday isn’t granted automatically and borrowers will have to apply. A similar holiday was introduced during the pandemic when it was granted automatically.
Borrowers who apply for a holiday will see the length of their mortgage expanded. The Banking Federation will announce tomorrow who will qualify and how an application can be submitted.