Google Maps introduces environment-friendly routes for Belgium

In addition to the quickest route Google Maps will now also indicate the route for your journey that uses least energy. In this way drivers can make comparisons that take account of fuel use and time. The route using the least energy may be slower but benefits the environment and your purse.

The application was introduced in North America last year and is also available in Germany. It’s now being rolled out to 40 other European countries including Belgium. It will take a couple of weeks before it is fully operational here.

Belgian environment minister Gilkinet (Francophone green) has welcomed the initiative and hopes to extend it to all GPS systems operating in Belgium like in France. Mr Gilkinet acknowledges efforts will have to be made to ensure secondary roads don’t get clogged.

Using various parameters – type of road, speed, congestion - Google Maps now calculates whether a slower route is more ecological. The application will show the length of the extended journey and how much fuel is saved.

Google believes the innovation could cut CO2 emissions by a million tons a year equivalent to taking 200,000 cars off the roads.