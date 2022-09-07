Man suffocates as he tries to fish mobile from drain

The 48-year-old was returning home from the fair when he dropped his mobile down the drain. He opened the lid and tried to fish his mobile out but became unwell as a result of the fumes and eventually suffocated.

Wendy Francken of the Flemish knowledge centre for sewers and waste water collection says it’s quite possible people are overcome by gases: “It’s a shame when something falls down the drain but it’s not worth it to follow it down there!”

Sewers may contain toxic gases that result from the attenuation of organic waste. “The mixture mainly consists of methane, hydrogen sulphide and CO2. A single person’s refuse results in 30 litres of gas each day. The gases are toxic and oxygen content is low” Wendy explains.

“These toxic gases are produced in the sewers and hang in the air. When you rake around in the waste more gases are released”.

“Sewer workers are equipped with specialised equipment to measure oxygen content and the presence of toxic gases. They receive special training before they can set to work”.

Wendy Francken is keen to stress how dangerous it is descending into a sewer: “If you drop your mobile or keys down the drain, it’s a shame but it’s not worth the risk going after them; Entering a sewer is also illegal!”