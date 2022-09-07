Suspicious deaths and suspected attempted murder at care home

It was at the end of 2020 that staff at the care home in Oostrozebeke in West Flanders noticed a first suspicious death. The chief nurse reported the suspicions to the home’s coordinating advising doctor. The doctor informed the care home management and board and alerted the police. An examining magistrate was then charged with an investigation.

But it looks like more suspicious deaths occurred at the care home.

West Flemish prosecutors say they are investigating three possible suspicious deaths and no fewer than six possible attempted murders involving five residents.

The investigation started after abnormally high levels of insulin were discovered in the blood of two residents and will seek to establish whether or not this is a case of evil intent.

No more suspicious cases were detected after 2021. The authorities have taken undisclosed action to safeguard residents’ safety, but a perpetrator has not been identified. The hope is that the investigation will soon come to a satisfactory conclusion.