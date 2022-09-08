1 in 5 pepper mills doesn’t only contain pepper

The finding surfaced in large scale research commissioned by the European commission into fraudulent practises in commercialising herbs and spices. Samples from across the EU were analysed at the European commission’s Joint Research Centre in Geel (Antwerp Province).

The Centre’s director Guy Van den Eede explains that 2,000 samples from across the EU were analysed in an identical way. 48% of oregano samples included impurities often containing chopped olive leaves. 17% of pepper samples contained impurities too with non-herbal ingredients possibly having been added.

Van den Eede showed VRT samples that contained coriander instead of white pepper and papaya and not black pepper. In one sample 6% of the content was sand.

Consumers usually don’t notice any change in taste because the taste of pepper is so dominant. Van den Eede says amounts of pepper consumed are usually very small and we don’t need to worry about health issues, but consumers have a right to know what they are buying.

Samples containing traces of rapeseed and mustard seed were also identified. These products could trigger allergic reactions in some people and pose health risks. People with allergies are advised to grind their own pepper.