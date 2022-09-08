“Antwerp’s Vaccine Evaluation Centre has put Belgium on the map”

The centre headed by vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme studies infectious diseases and organises test programmes using candidate vaccines and placebos with a view to determining the effectiveness of the vaccines that are being developed.

Queen Mathilde is a patron of the Centre for Vaccine Evaluation and closely follows vaccine developments at home and abroad. The centre that opened last March boasts 30 beds for people involved in tests. It is the largest of its kind in the continent of Europe to conduct trials using the Controlled Human Infection Model for the development of vaccines.

“It’s put Belgium on the world map” said CEO Pierre Van Damme. “Together with our partners we are building an innovative ecosystem to battle pandemics”.

Much needed say the experts. The climate is changing, population densities are growing. There is more travel and we are living longer. These are all factors that accelerate the transmission of viruses.