Clearer tariff plans, quicker refunds

Figures from the energy ombudsman show the scale of the problem: 17,417 official complaints about missing annual bills, advance payments surrounded in unclarity, exceptionally late reimbursements. The number of complaints doubled in only a year.

“Delays in providing annual bills are unacceptable. They create a lot of uncertainty especially in times when energy prices are soaring. Consumers want to know what they will have to pay or how much of a refund they will get.”

Ms De Bleeker is seeking clarity on all fronts. Annual bills should be available within 15 days of a meter readings. Refunds need to be transferred within the month.

“If this doesn’t happen consumers should receive compensation. The reverse already applies! The compensation could be a share of the refund. Everybody must stick to the rules!”.

Increases in advance payments should be notified at least a month in advance. Customers must get a fortnight in which they can reject the increase.

Like many people the consumer protection minister struggles to compare the variable tariff plans on offer. “Tariff formula must be shown a lot more clearly on the company websites” says De Bleeker. “I suggest three clicks to take you to the full tariff formula and all information”.

“Customers with a digital meter have to pay big suppliers monthly on the basis of real energy use. I’m asking energy companies to make this clear to customers”.

The consumer protection minister will now discuss her proposals with energy companies.