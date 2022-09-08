Colruyt offer too good to be true: ‘champagne for 2 euros a bottle’

One customer, Jan Van Cotthem, who saw the original offer traipsed all the way to his local store planning to purchase an entire pallet for his parish centre, but the store would have none of it. “They told me I had right on my side but could not sell at that price” Jan Van Cotthem told VRT.

Colruyt’s Ellen Neyens said that she expected everybody would realise this was not on: “The normal price per litre of nearly 50 euros is listed next to the mistake. It’s more than clear that there’s something amiss with this promotion”.

The store has rectified its digital folder and website and in stores an apology is displayed.

Colruyt isn’t worried anybody will take them to court to get the rock bottom price. “We’re not allowed to sell at a loss” says Neyens.

Reinhard Steennot, a lecturer in consumer law, explains that a price in a folder or advert isn’t the final price. That’s the price listed in the shop. “If the price listed at the store had been the wrong, the chain wouldn’t get away with just saying it was a mistake at the checkout. They would have to honour the price displayed in the store” he insists.