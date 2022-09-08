Rush hour from hell in Antwerp

Virtually all Antwerp-bound motorways suffered severe congestion with motorists facing hour-long delays.

The accident happened just shy of 6AM when a lorry missed a bend near the works on the Oosterweel Link. The vehicle ended up on its side also hindering traffic heading in the direction of Knokke.

Two other lorries and four cars skidded and crashed in an attempt to avoid the first lorry. One person was slightly injured. One of the lorries was carrying a dangerous load but fortunately that didn’t leak. The towing away of vehicles involved in the crash lasted many hours hampering traffic.