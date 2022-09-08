Shingles vaccine recommended for over 60s

The virus that causes shingles first causes chicken pox usually among the young. The virus then remains dormant in the body. The virus can re-emerge in later life and cause shingles. Symptoms include an itchy and painful rash as well as a fever. Shingles usually disappears after several weeks but the virus can damage cells belonging to the nervous system. This condition can remain painful for months or years.

Steven Callens (Ghent University Hospital and a member of the high council for health): “The new vaccine is a non-live vaccine that it is safer to administer to a wider group. It reduces the chance of getting shingles and complications”.

The Shingrix vaccine is produced by GlaxoSmithKline and is administered in two doses two months apart costing around 170 euros a dose. It is up to 86% effective and provides lasting protection.