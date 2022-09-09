A good week for Belgian football clubs in Europe, can Belgium threaten Scotland?

In the Champions League, Belgian champions Club Brugge posted a 1-0 win against Leverkusen of Germany. A blunder by the German goalkeeper made sure that an otherwise harmful Abakar Sylla header went in just before the break. Leverkusen had two goals disallowed in the second half.

In the Europa League, Belgian runners-up Union of Sint-Gillis in Brussels had an impressive win at Union Berlin. Perhaps the most unexpected triumph of the three, it allowed Union to take a perfect start in their first European campaign in decades. Senne Lynen scored the only goal of the match after a copy-book counter-attack. "We wanted to show who is the real Union", smiled striker Dante Vanzeir after the match.

In the Conference League, Anderlecht managed to move past Denmark's Silkeborg after a late penalty (1-0), while KAA Gent drew 0-0 at Norway's sensation Mölde.

Belgium is now equal with Austria in 9th place of the UEFA rankings. A place in the top-10 is crucial to have good prospects for the clubs playing in Europe in the future. Not only does it allow more places, it also means that fewer preliminary rounds will have to be played. Scotland is in 8th place and may be a prey for Belgium if the Belgian clubs perform exceptionally well (while their Scottish challengers fail), but 7th-placed Portugal is well out of reach.