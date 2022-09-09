Belgians share memories of the Queen: "A kind person, well-informed and with a sense of humour"
Some Belgians have direct memories of Queen Elizabeth, as she was in Belgium on various occasions, like in West Flanders. Those who met her, have fond memories of her. "She was very kind, professional and well-informed", says Benoit Mottrie, who received her for the occasion of the Last Post in Ieper, in 2007. The British Queen passed away yesterday at the age of 96.
At the Last Post in Ieper: "A kind and friendly person"
The encounters were often linked to the First World War, which brings us automatically to West Flanders. The Queen attended the Last Post - the daily remembrance ceremony for the many soldiers that perished on the battlefield at Ieper's Menin Gate - three times, in 1966, 1998 and 2007.
In 2007, Benoit Mottrie thus received HRH as President of the Last Post Association. "I remember her as a kind and friendly person. She was also very professional and well-informed. She as perfectly aware of what we are doing for her people here via the Last Post. She was also a typical British person, with a sense of humor."
Limburg mayor remembers her "deep blue eyes"
The mayor of Hechtel-Eksel in Limburg province, Jan Dalemans, had the honour to meet her in London in 2015. This was in connection with a remembrance event for the Second World War. "We had a very relaxed conversation. What struck me was that she did not have a single wrinkle, even at the age of 89. She had deep blue eyes. She was a very nice and warm lady."
Her husband Prince Philip was not present during the conversation, says Dalemans, "but he suddenly turned up and asked me how many people were living in Hechtel-Eksel. I said 12,000. 'Oh peanuts', he said and he was gone. I will never forget that."
Condolence book in Talbot House
The flags have been half-masted at Talbot House in Poperinge (West Flanders). The place was the nerve centre of the British sector behind the Ypres Salient in unoccupied territory during the Great War, welcoming militarymen and a soldiers' club and thus a haven for many 'Tommies'. It is presently a museum and a guesthouse.
Almost every member of the British royal family have been there. A condolence book will be opened and will be handed over to the British royal family later on.
Flags were also half-masted in other places like in Ostend (photo below).