Belgians share memories of the Queen: "A kind person, well-informed and with a sense of humour"

The mayor of Hechtel-Eksel in Limburg province, Jan Dalemans, had the honour to meet her in London in 2015. This was in connection with a remembrance event for the Second World War. "We had a very relaxed conversation. What struck me was that she did not have a single wrinkle, even at the age of 89. She had deep blue eyes. She was a very nice and warm lady."

Her husband Prince Philip was not present during the conversation, says Dalemans, "but he suddenly turned up and asked me how many people were living in Hechtel-Eksel. I said 12,000. 'Oh peanuts', he said and he was gone. I will never forget that."