PM pays tribute to the Queen: "A beacon of stability and dignity for over 70 years"
The Belgian PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) was among those sharing his condolences after the death of the British Queen Elizabeth.
"Belgium sends its condolences to the British royal family and to the British people", a message on Twitter reads. May HRH Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace, the message continues.
Mr De Croo praises the Queen for the major role she took upen herself: "For over 70 years, she was a beacon of stability and dignity for the British people."