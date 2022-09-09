"Red fever" in Schepdaal as 44-year-jinx is about to be broken

Schepdaal is a quiet town situated in Flemish Brabant, just west of Brussels. It is the home of 22-year-old Remco Evenepoel, the latest star in Belgian cycling. He is having his major breakthrough now, though he already emerged with impressive wins a couple of years ago.

Evenepoel is taking part in the Tour of Spain, the Vuelta, which is coming closer to a conclusion. With just 3 of 21 stages to go (this morning), Evenepoel is still in the red leader's jersey and the stars are shining bright for him. His lead in the overall standings on second-placed Enric Mas is comfortable, and he countered a Mas attack only yesterday to win a mountain stage in Piornal, his second stage win.

Evenepoel still has to survive two mountain stages and a flat sprint stage to Madrid, but if he does he will become the first Belgian rider in 44 years to win one of the three big stage races (Tour of France, Tour of Italy or Tour of Spain) after Johan De Muynck, who won the Gito d'Italia in 1978.

Schepdaal and the surrounding area in Dilbeek have caught the "red Remco fever" already. People hang red sheets outside and school children express their support while a local bakery made éclairs with a red topping.