Roof of dance school in Kontich collapses due to heavy rain
The roof of a dance school in Kontich (Antwerp province) collapsed in the middle of a heavy shower yesterday evening. There was nobody inside, because dacing lessons only resume as from next week. However, the collapse caused major damage.
The expensive dance floor has been completely ruined, explains Leen Bridts of het Dansateljee that organises the lessons. "Everything in the hall is lost. The sound systems, and also the floor. This is a shame, because it is a floating ballet floor. This should never get wet. I don't think we can save it, which is pretty bad because it was a good-quality expensive floor."
Watch the video here:
