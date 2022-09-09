"Slash subsidies for solar panels", says Flemish minister

Instead, we'd better spend the cash on subsidies for more and better home insulation, Somers (liberal) says. Flanders is not doing too well in this respect.

Bart Somers also says that local councils should help people amidst the present energy crisis. They should help them when they have practical questions.

Mr Somers compares it to the vaccination centres during Covid, where the local municipalities also played a key role. "Citizens will have a lot of questions in the coming months. What kind of benefits can they apply for, can they be part of an energy community etc."