U.K. residence in Brussels opens condolence book
The U.K. residence in Brussels has opened a book of condolence where anyone willing to do so can leave a message in memory of the deceased Queen Elizabeth. The place is situated in the Rue Ducale/Hertogstraat and will be open between 9 in the morning and 6 in the evening each day, weekends included, up until the funeral of the British Queen.
Watch the video with the practical information here:
There are about 20,000 British citizens living in Belgium. The flag at the British ambassador's residence is half-mast to underline the period of mourning after the Queen's death.
PM Alexander De Croo and some diplomats have left a message in the condolence book already, but the public at large is also welcome, says Veena Mapara as spokeswoman of the embassy. People also have the chance to leave a message online via the website www.royal.uk.
The British ambassador to Belgium Martin Shearman has thanked the Belgian people for their support.