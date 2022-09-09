U.K. residence in Brussels opens condolence book

There are about 20,000 British citizens living in Belgium. The flag at the British ambassador's residence is half-mast to underline the period of mourning after the Queen's death.

PM Alexander De Croo and some diplomats have left a message in the condolence book already, but the public at large is also welcome, says Veena Mapara as spokeswoman of the embassy. People also have the chance to leave a message online via the website www.royal.uk.

The British ambassador to Belgium Martin Shearman has thanked the Belgian people for their support.