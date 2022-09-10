Health and Care Agency freezes admissions to West Flemish care home after inspection
The Flemish Heath and Care Agency has imposed special measures on a care home in the West Flemish municipality of Oostrozebeke after an inspection uncovered serious deficiencies. The issues are reported to centre around procedures for the administration of medication to residents at the care home and around the safe storage of medication kept at the home. Earlier this week it was revealed that a criminal investigation is underway after several murders and attempted murders at the care home.
The measures imposed by the Health and Care Agency are intended to ensure the safety of the residents of the care home. An external expert has been appointed to ensure that the procedures regarding the safe storage and administration of medication are brought up to scatch and no new residents will be admitted to the care home for the time being.
Criminal investigation
In 2020 a criminal investigation was launched into three suspicious deaths and a further 5 cases of residents having become ill after having taken medication at the care home. In all 8 cases abnormally high levels of insulin were found in the victims’ blood. The Flemish Health and Care Agency says that the De Rozenberg care home had not informed it of the serious incidents that had taken place there.