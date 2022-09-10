Herzele honours World Paracycling champion

The world’s best para-cyclist lives in the village of Woubrechtegem that is part of Herzele, a municipality on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes. Two weeks ago he took the world champion’s title in the time trials at the World Paracycling Championships in Canada.

The Herzele Alderman Ann Van Ruyskensvelde (liberal) told VRT News that "The request to make Ewoud Vromant an honorary citizen came from a member of the public and was backed unanimously at a meeting of the municipal council.

Ewoud Vromant told VRT News that “This is a very special feeling. As a sportsman you sometimes gain recognition for your sporting performances but being made an honorary citizen is more than recognition for your sporting performances alone. It is, at least I think, also recognition for the person that I am. It is nice to know that you enjoy the support of the whole municipality".

Alderman Ann Van Ruyskensvelde, who is responsible for sport in Herzele, confirms that the decision to make Ewoud Vromant an honorary citizen was taken not only because of his excellent sporting performance, but “Also because he is a cheerful and nice man that does a lot for Herzele. He wants to put Herzele on the map”.

Around 400 people attended Friday evening’s ceremony. They included family member, but also the Provincial Governor of East Flanders Carina Van Cauter and Ewoud Vromant’s youth idol, the cyclist Lucien Van Impe.