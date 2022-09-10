Knokke-Heist to host prestigious Ironman triathlon event in 2023

Those taking part in the Ironman 70.3 in Knokke-Heist will start off by swimming 1.9km in open water in the North Sea. The 90-kilometre cycling event will follow a circular route through the tranquil countryside and polders of Ramskappelle, Damme Oostkerke, Hoeke and the Dutch town of Sluis that is just over the border from Knokke-Heist. Last up will be a 21.1km run along the seafront. The atletes will return via the beach towards the finishing line of what will be a most challenging triathlon.

The Alderman responisble for Sport in Knokke Jan Morbee (local list) told VRT News that "We are very pround that such a prestigious competion is coming here. When you say triathlon, you say Ironman. Triathlon is in our municipality’s DNA because we have been organising the Zwinathlon event for the past 22 years. This is one of the best events of its kind in Belgium. However, the Ironman has a greater international reputation”.

“During the past 5 years we have received respresentatives from the Ironman a couple of times. We had to show them what we would be able to do”.

This all paid off and in just over a year on 16 and 17 September 2023 a weekend of Ironman triathlon action will take place in Knokke. Around 2,000 athletes from all over the world are expected to take part.

The last Ironman event to be held in Belgium took place in Antwerp in 2012.