Royal wedding in Brussels as King’s niece marries Anglo-French banker



The dull weather did little to dampen spirits as a proud Prince Lorenz led his oldest daughter from their car into Brussels Town Hall. Princess Maria Laura was dressed in a vintage 1960s-style dress. Around 35 guests attended the civil ceremony. They included Princess Delphine, her husband Jim O’Hare, the parents, brother, sister and grandmother of the groom William Isvy, Prince Laurent and Princess Claire and their children Princes Nicolas and Aymeric and Princess Louise, Princess Astrid and her family, King Albert and Queen Paola and Belgium’s Head of State King Filip and his wife Queen Mathilde.

King Albert had difficulty getting up the steps into the Town Hall. He was helped up by Queen Paola and the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close (Francophone socialist).

Last to enter the Town Hall were the bride Princess Laura with her father Prince Lorenz. The fashion-conscious princess chose a wedding dress designed by Prada. She will wear a different outfit during the religious wedding ceremony at Brussels Cathedral on Saturday afternoon.

The civil ceremony lasted around 20 minutes.