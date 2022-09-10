Russian-owned discounter to close its Opwijk supermarket after just 3 months

Despite the low price on offer at Mere, the Opwijk store has not proved popular nor profitable and Mere announced the closure of the store on its Facebook page. The Mayor of Opwijk Inez De Conninck (Flemish nationalist) says that he is relieved that the store is closing.

Mere says that the Opwijk store will close in mid-October.

The Russian discount supermarket claims to be offer products that are 20% cheaper than those available anywhere else in Belgium. Mere has a total of 2,500 stores in several European countries. The chain had hoped to expand into Belgium and its store in Opwijk was a first step to achieving this aim. Mere was also looking for suitable premises to open stores in Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, Bruges and Leuven.

In an interview with VRT News the Mayor of Opwijk Inez De Coninck (Flemish nationalist) said that he is relieved that Mere has decided to close its store there. "I learned of the closure on social media. I certainly don’t find it regrettable. Due to the situation in Ukraine it didn’t feel good to have a Russian chain here in our municipality. However, I think that the closure is surprising as the prices at the supermarket are a lot lower than elsewhere”.